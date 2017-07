YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in critical condition Friday morning at St. Elizabeth Hospital after police say he was shot in the head.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Mistletoe Avenue, on the city’s south side.

Police say no one is in custody yet, but WKBN is working to get the latest information on this story.

