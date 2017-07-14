Sharon police mobile command center ready for use

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Now that the Sharon Police Department’s new mobile command center is ready for use, the department won’t have to rely as much on Pennsylvania State Police.

The vehicle was finished up at Advanced Auto Body on Friday.

The mobile center, which used to be a Trafford Township emergency vehicle, will assist the department in doing crime-related work.

For example, police chief Gerry Smith said they can interview a witness or victim in the vehicle instead of driving them to the police station.

“We can do a search warrant or type up a criminal complaint right from the command post,” Smith said.

Community donations are to thank for the new vehicle, which will be used for the first time Saturday.

Sharon American Legion donated $10,000 and Lowe’s gave the department $8,000 worth of resources. Other local businesses and the Sharon VFW pitched in as well.

“Our community has been very good to us. They’ve been very receptive to the services we offer. We’re proud to serve the community we work for,” Smith said.

The vehicle will be complete with radios, laptops and wireless internet.

“It’s going to be used basically as a mobile office for all types of scenes, including major fires, homicides, shootings and planned events such as WaterFire,” he said.

The vehicle will be at WaterFire on Saturday.

