Police: Suspects sold TV stolen from Cortland duplex

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The man convicted of burning down the Niles’ Red Dragon stand in Bo Rein Stadium is in more trouble.

Ricky Mohn, 20, was arrested Thursday, accused of stealing a television and selling it.

He and 19-year-old Ryan Ash are charged with burglary and theft.

A woman called police Wednesday afternoon to report that her Cortland duplex had been ransacked, and a television and air conditioning unit were missing. The woman also reported that prescription medications were taken.

The woman later told police that she believed that Mohn, who was known to the other tenant, had taken the items.

A relative of Mohn’s contacted his probation officer to report that Mohn and Ash had two televisions and an air conditioning unit that they said were given to them. They sold one television at Cashland and dropped the other items off to a location on Belmont Avenue, another relative told police.

Police contacted Cashland, and an employee confirmed that the television had been sold to them for $180.

When questioned, Ash admitted to stealing the items while Mohn said he was very drunk and couldn’t remember what happened, according to a police report. Police said Mohn told them that he was “probably responsible” for the theft, however.

Mohn said he couldn’t remember what happened to the other TV and air conditioning unit, but he denied taking the pills, according to a police report.

Ash and Mohn were arraigned Friday morning, and bond was set at $5,000. They’re due in court again at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Mohn was sentenced to pay $56,389 in restitution and is on probation for five years after pleading guilty to burning down the Red Dragon stand in the Bo Rein Stadium.