Prosecution finish arguments in Yurich trial

Yurich claims he thought he struck a rock and didn't realize it was a boat until later.

By Published: Updated:
joseph yurich poland berlin

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Prosecutors finished their case Friday afternoon against the Poland doctor accused of a fatal boat crash.

Joseph Yurich is on trial for driving a power speeding boat which hit a fishing boat on Berlin Reservoir.

Brian Cuppett was killed two years ago in the accident. The medical examiner said his autopsy showed trauma to Cuppett’s head and neck. Prosecutors claim Yurich had been drinking, but the defense insists he was not intoxicated.

Yurich’s story was that he hit a rock and didn’t realize he hit another boat until later. Defense lawyers will call more witnesses on Monday.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s