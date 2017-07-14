Rising star from Northeast Ohio excited to open for Pitbull

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday night, the Latin Grammy award-winning artist Pit Bull will perform at the Covelli Centre downtown. His opening act is 16-year-old Alex Angelo, who calls Niles “home.”

“I’m so excited. I have a very exciting set planned. I’m excited to perform and it’s cool to be able to do this again,” Angelo said. “I opened up for Pitbull very early in my career and it’s cool to be able to do this again and kind of come full circle.”

The young rising star held a meet-and-greet at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman Friday evening.

Although he’s from Cleveland, Alex has family living in Niles.

“I love being able to come home, you know, and see some familiar faces. Obviously, see some family and kind of feel at home when you’re up there, and able to really get comfortable,” Angelo said.

He started dancing for the Cleveland Cavaliers at age 7. Since then, he’s opened for stars like Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, and Fifth Harmony.

