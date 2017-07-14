Robot helps passengers through Seattle airport security

The Associated Press Published:
Airline passengers walk past a robot providing tips for getting through security faster during a pilot project as they head toward a security checkpoint Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, in SeaTac, Wash. Through audio instructions in English and on-screen animated instructions in six different languages, the robot told passengers to remove items such as scarves, jackets and belts, to empty their pockets and to prepare for a body scan before going through screening. During the pilot program, running in conjunction with the American Association of Airport Executives Innovation Forum, airport officials will track the number of times passengers trigger the body scanner alarm during and after the robot test. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — A robot named Tracey greeted passengers at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, providing tips to get them smoothly through security checkpoints.

The red and white human-sized robot carries a large electronic sign and can speak to passengers in six different languages.

Airport officials say the robot isn’t designed to replace human workers, but to allow them to spend more time on critical security work.

Tracey was created by Advanced Robot Solutions. CEO Paul McManus says it is a demonstration model, but future versions could recognize when a traveler is wearing sunglasses or a hat and ask them to take it off before the security checkpoint.

The robot was on duty temporarily at the Seattle airport Thursday as it hosts a meeting of airport executives from around the country.

