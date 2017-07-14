Storm Team 27: Lower humidity this weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Better weather with lower humidity to start the weekend! Temperatures will slip into the low 60’s by morning with Saturday afternoon highs back in the upper 70’s.  Sunday will bring some sun to start with the risk for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon and evening.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog.
Low: 62

Saturday: Partly sunny. Not as humid!
High: 78

Saturday night: A few clouds. Patchy fog.
Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (40%)
High: 83

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 59

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 65

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 67

