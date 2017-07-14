Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy and HUMID

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Unsettled weather will stick around through Friday afternoon.  Better weather this weekend.

Showers or storms will stick around Friday.  A cold front will sweep through into the afternoon with better weather building in for the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Friday: Humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82

Friday night: Decreasing clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. Patchy fog. (30%)
Low: 60

Saturday: Partly sunny. Very Slight risk for an isolated shower/sprinkle. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday night. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Late day or evening shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 87 Low: 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 68

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 69

