Storm Team 27: One more humid afternoon

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Showers or storms will stick around Friday. A cold front will sweep through into the afternoon with better weather building in for the weekend.
THE FORECAST
Friday: Humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82
Friday night: Decreasing clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. Patchy fog. (30%)
Low: 60
Saturday: Partly sunny. Very Slight risk for an isolated shower/sprinkle. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 60
Sunday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday night. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 59
Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 62
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 60
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Late day or evening shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 87 Low: 64
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 68
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 69