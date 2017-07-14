Two inmates charged with assault of Warren murder suspect

The inmates accused of beating Arteum Brodeur will be arraigned on Tuesday

Marquis Porterfield & Kashaun Williams

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two inmates at the Trumbull County Jail are facing new charges in connection with an assault that happened early Wednesday morning.

The charges were filed against Kashaun Williams, 23, and Marquis Porterfield, 20, on Friday.

Major Dan Mason with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened shortly after midnight when Williams started punching Arteum Brodeur, 24, in the head.

Brodeur reached for the intercom but Williams slammed him, causing him to lose consciousness. Then, Porterfield began kicking him in the head, according to Mason.

Brodeur was treated and released from the hospital.

Both Williams and Porterfield are scheduled to be video arraigned in Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Brodeur was accused of stabbing and killing 31-year-old Michael Krevas.

Williams and Porterfield are being held in jail on felonious assault charges. Williams also faces drug possession charges.

 

Arteum Brodeur has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing Saturday night in Warren.
WARREN: Arrested July 9 – Arteum Brodeur, 24, charged with murder

 

