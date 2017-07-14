Youngstown State University’s Barnes and Noble to open Monday

The store will stock textbooks, YSU apparel, school supplies and books for the general public

The new Barnes and Noble Bookstore on Youngstown State University's campus will open Monday.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new Barnes and Noble bookstore on Youngstown State University’s campus will open Monday.

The store will stock textbooks, YSU apparel, school supplies and a section dedicated to books for the general public, similar to what can be found in any Barnes and Noble. There will also be a Starbucks café.

The building has been under construction for nine months.

A grand opening for the store will be held in August when students return to campus for the fall semester.

The new location moves the campus bookstore from Kilcawley Center.

