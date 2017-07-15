20-year-old man sent to hospital for internal bleeding after struck by SUV

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Late Friday night, a 20-year-old man was hit by an SUV in Newton Falls.

The man had a flat bike tire, so he was walking his bike along the edge of Ravenna-Warren Road near State Route 5 when he was struck.

A family member of the man said he was taken by medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital, where he was in surgery for face and skull fractures, as well as internal bleeding.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol handled the crash.

WKBN has not yet received any further updates from the family or Highway Patrol.