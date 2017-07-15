20-year-old man sent to hospital for internal bleeding after struck by SUV

He was taken by medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital after the crash

By Published:
emergency room ambulance generic

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Late Friday night, a 20-year-old man was hit by an SUV in Newton Falls.

The man had a flat bike tire, so he was walking his bike along the edge of Ravenna-Warren Road near State Route 5 when he was struck.

A family member of the man said he was taken by medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital, where he was in surgery for face and skull fractures, as well as internal bleeding.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol handled the crash.

WKBN has not yet received any further updates from the family or Highway Patrol.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s