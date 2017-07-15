Boardman crime activity: 2 charged after kidnapping investigation

Thursday, July 6

10:31 a.m. – 5200 block of Market St., Harriett Randolph, 50, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Robert Grier, 46, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with open container and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said the two were arrested after an investigation into a stolen vehicle found at Town and Country Motel. Police said Grier, a passenger in the vehicle, denied knowing that the vehicle was stolen, saying Randolph was a home health care worker and said the car belonged to a client. Police said Randolph and Grier were found with glass pipes, and a bag of suspected crack cocaine was found in the vehicle.

Friday, July 7

1:33 a.m. – US 224 and Interstate 680, Shaneequa Henderson, 24, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI and with a stop sign violation. Sylena Henderson, 26, of Youngstown, charged with obstructing official business. Police reported that Shaneequa Henderson didn’t stop when an officer tried to pull her over, traveling at a high rate of speed before eventually stopping near the overpass for Boardman-Poland Road. Police said both women wouldn’t obey commands, and Sylena Henderson was filming everything with her phone, yelling, “Black Lives Matter,” “Don’t kill my sister,” “I can’t breath” and “Michael Brown.” Police took her phone and both women were arrested, according to a police report. Police said Shaneequa Henderson had a blood-alcohol level of .170.

1:25 p.m. – 1200 block of South Ave., Lewis Valentino, Jr., 50, arrested on warrants for theft and identity fraud. Valentino’s brother-in-law said he was contacted about a theft charge by the court. Police determined that Valentino had used his identity when he was arrested.

5:02 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Brett Young, 30, of East Palestine, arrested eight theft warrants and one warrant for a robbery charge. Police said Young was responsible for a spree of thefts at several stores in the township. He was spotted walking into Office Max, where he was arrested. His girlfriend, 35-year-old Cedrina Toley, was driving a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in a theft of a television at Walmart. She was charged with open container, driving without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, July 8

6:02 p.m. – 2000 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., Justin Fry-Starrett, 24, arrested and charged with inducing panic and aggravated trespass. Erin Prozy, 30, arrested and charged with inducing panic and obstructing official business. The two were charged after an investigation into what was initially reported as a kidnapping. On July 5, a woman reported Fry-Starrett forced his way into her apartment on South Avenue and grabbed Prozy and two children. He then forced them into his car and left with them, she said. Police heard from Prozy a short time later, and she denied that she had been kidnapped. She told police that she and Fry-Starrette were just arguing and that she dropped him off at work, according to a police report.

Monday, July 10

11:13 p.m. – 100 block of Terrace Dr., Eric Stoeckle, 22, of Uniontown, Pa.; and Steven Reed, 22, of Butler, Pa.; charged with soliciting sales without a permit. A neighbor called police with concerns about men who were trying to sell sweepers to a hearing-impaired neighbor. Police said the woman was in the process of purchasing a sweeper for about $2,500 but noted that the sweeper appeared to be dirty. An officer believed that the woman didn’t understand the sale that she was agreeing to due to a translation barrier, according to a police report. Stoeckle and Reed said the sweeper was dirty because they demonstrated it, and they weren’t aware that they needed a permit to sell them in the township. The woman canceled the sale and the men were cited and left.

Tuesday, July 11

3:14 a.m. – 4000 block of South Ave., John Dillon, 23, and Thomas Kennedy, 22, both charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. The two were pulled over for a broken headlight violation and Dillon was found with a warrant for his arrest. Dillon told police that he forgot to show up to court after being jailed in Kansas for several months, according to a police report. Police reported finding amphetamine pills, a digital scale and a straw with suspected drug residue, several small bags, white powder and three unidentified pills and bag of suspected marijuana. Police said Kennedy became argumentative during his arrest, saying, “There’s people running around selling drugs, and people are dying of heroin, but all you’re worried about is a headlight [sic].” Police noted that Kennedy had been charged with drug trafficking in January.

6:18 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Rasheda Lawrence, 24, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with child endangerment. Police said Lawrence left her 5-month-old baby alone in a car in the parking lot of Walmart while she shopped for 45 minutes. Police said the windows were up, and the air conditioning wasn’t on. The baby was sweating when taken out of the car and was given to a relative, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department.

