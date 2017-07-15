Calvin S. Custer Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Calvin S. Custer of Masury, Ohio passed away at 6:27 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017, in his residence. He was 56.

Mr. Custer was born December 11, 1960, in Sharon, a son of Russell and Dorothy (Poweski) Custer.

He was a lifelong area resident and attended Brookfield High School.

Calvin was employed for 20 plus years by Palumbos Inc., Canfield, Ohio.

Calvin was a member of Pentecostal Holiness Church, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He was a hardworking man, who liked working on cars, tractors or anything mechanical and was always willing to help someone in need. He was a diehard Los Angeles Rams fan and enjoyed fishing and the outdoors, especially camping at Pymatuning State Campgrounds and Pymatuning Resort, Andover, Ohio.

Calving is survived by his father; two daughters, Sherrie Hicklin, Sharpsville and Tiffany Custer, Masury; a son, Anthony Porterfield, Farrell; three grandchildren, Chelsea Custer and Angel and Crystal Hicklin; six sisters, Ruth Hawkins and her husband, Bill, Masury, Nettie Custer, Sharon, Mary McKelvey and her husband, Bill, Masury, Patricia Gera, Sharon, Debbie Nickoll and her husband, Mitch, Brookfield and Roberta Henry, Masury and three brothers, Russell J. Custer and his wife, Sandy, Clintonville, Pennsylvania, Arthur Custer, Masury and Stephen Custer and his wife, Diana, Warren, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his mother; a son-in-law, Charles Hicklin and two sisters, Geneva Custer and Kathryn Kurtz.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Calling hours will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday, July 19 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Memorial service will be 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 in the funeral home with Rev. Tim Stowe, Evangelistic Ministries, officiating.

