Canfield crime activity: July 5-11, 2017

Wednesday, July 5

12:51 p.m. – 600 block of N. Turner Rd., Austintown, Marietta Holtschneider charged with assured clear distance and stopping after an accident. A woman reported that Holtschneider hit the back of her car at the Canfield Fairgrounds during its fireworks show. She said Holtschneider waited for cars to pass and then left the scene without exchanging her information. Holtschneider told police that she waited in her car about 10 minutes after the crash and left after assuming that the other driver took down her license plate number.

Thursday, July 6

E. Main Street, Amy Popescu, 45, of Warren, arrested and charged with OVI, a marked lanes violation, and one headlight.

Saturday, July 8

State Route 62 – Kaitlin Hersch, 22, of Twinsburg, arrested and charged with OVI, speeding and inadequate exhaust.

N. Broad Street, Christopher Brink, 37, of Salem, arrested and charged with driving under suspension and a marked lanes violation.

E. Main Street, Jenna Cercone, 27, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with driving under suspension and following too closely.

Sunday, July 9

W. Main Street – Ricky Griffith, 50, of Boardman, arrested and charged with driving under an OVI suspension and cited for unsafe vehicle.

E. Main Street, Elicia Travis, 34, of Lisbon, arrested and charged with driving under suspension and inadequate exhaust.

Monday, July 10

9:51 p.m. – Lisbon Street, Cordale McDowell, 29, of Youngstown, arrested on a felony warrant through the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas. Police pulled McDowell over for a traffic stop near Agway.

Tuesday, July 11

5:56 a.m. – Herbert Road and Saybrook Drive, Tremain Terrell, 19, of Youngstown, charged with speeding and possession of marijuana during a traffic stop. According to police, Terrell said he was speeding because he was late for work. They said he admitted to smoking marijuana before leaving.

S. Broad Street – Corbin Hall, 70, of Alliance, arrested and charged with driving under suspension and failure to stop prior to entering the roadway from private property.

