Davis homers in 9th to lift A’s past Indians 5-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Khris Davis hit his 25th homer, a two-run shot in the ninth inning that lifted the Oakland Athletics to a 5-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night.

Rookie third baseman Matt Chapman homered twice and scored three runs while Rajai Davis added an RBI single for the A’s, who have won two straight over the AL Central-leading Indians since the All-Star break.

Cleveland All-Star reliever Andrew Miller (3-3) walked Yonder Alonso to begin the ninth. After Bryan Shaw was brought in to replace Miller, Davis worked a full count then fouled off a pitch before lining a two-run home run over the wall in right center.

It is the A’s seventh walk-off win of the season and the second game-ending hit this year by Davis.

Ryan Madson (2-4) retired three batters for the win.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

