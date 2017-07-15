Girard bridal shop ready to help Valley brides in need

Stephanie Leigh Bridal is offering deals on dresses after Alfred Angelo Bridal shut down this week

The owner of Girard's Stephanie Leigh Bridal says she's ready to help brides across the Valley after Alfred Angelo Bridal shut down this week.

Saundra Farr said women stuck without dresses can go to the State Street shop and pick out one of the floor model dresses for half-off.

They can also order a new dress, and Stephanie Leigh will waive all of the rush-order fees.

“It takes brides a long time to pick their gown,” Farr said. “And once they say, ‘This is the one,’ they put their deposit down and they are happy.”

This past week, all 60 stores in the Alfred Angelo company shut down as the company filed bankruptcy.

For more about Stephanie Leigh Bridal, check out its website here. 

