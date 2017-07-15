Marian C. “Honey” Gentile Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at 12:30 p.m. at the Christ Our Savior/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Marian C. “Honey” Gentile, 90, who passed away Saturday morning, July 15, 2017, at Sunrise Assisted living in Poland.

Marian was born on April 1, 1927 in Youngstown a daughter of Michael A. and Blanche L. Paulsey Caggiano.

She lived in the area her whole life and graduated the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and was an RN for 46 years at St. Elizabeth Hospital NICU and retired at age 82.

Marian did Gods work for many years taking care of babies, even her own grandchildren and great-grandchildren and inn doing her “work” she touched the lives of half of the babies and their families in the greater Youngstown area.

She was a member of the Italian Mother’s Club, Catholic Nurses and loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marian married Pat A. Gentile on April 17, 1948, who passed away January 1, 2016.

She leaves two sons Patrick (Denise) Gentile of New Middletown and Michael (Lori) Gentile of Poland, Ohio; two daughters, Laraine (Gary) Solvesky of Poland and Carole “Mimi” (Pat) Patterson of Fresno, California; one brother, Michael (Dyanne) Caggiano of Burbank, California; one sister, Ev Angelo of Mendocino, California; 12 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Friends may call on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at the at the Christ Our Savior/St. Nicholas Church two hours before the mass from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Hospice of the Valley, Crossroads Hospice and the Sunrise Assisted Living.

Material contributions can be made in Marian’s name to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children by mailing to The Office Development at 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 and at http://www.Shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/donate or Hospice of the Valley at 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512, or Crossroads Hospice at 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive NE, Uniontown, Ohio 44685 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at P.O. Box 1000 Department 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9908.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.

