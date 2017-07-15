Olga Marie Moler Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Olga Marie Moler, 86, of Masury died Saturday afternoon July 15, 2017 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury, Ohio.

She was born June 15, 1931 in Pittsburgh, Penssylvania to Mathew and Mary Muc Bahor.

Olga had been a typesetter and proofreader for Merril Printing Company, a subsidiary of the Chicago Tribune.

She was a graduate of Brookfield High School in 1949 and had attended Dupage College.

She was a member of the Slovenian Benefit Society in Sharon. She enjoyed sewing (an expert seamstress), knitting, gardening and crafts. She had been an avid swimmer and had swam across both Yankee Lake and Conneaut Lake. She also enjoyed bowling participating in many leagues and had bowled a personal best of 279.

Besides her husband, Lawrence A. Moler, whom she married May 28, 1954 she leaves a son, Alan L. Moler in Chicago; a daughter, Anne Louise Moler in Masury; three grandchildren, Katie, Jamie and Eric as well as many cousins in Slovenia.

Olga was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Amy Moler; a son, Carl Moler; her brother, Erick Bahor and a sister, Frances Garm.

Per Olga’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their excellent care and support.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



