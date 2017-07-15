Overgrown bushes on Mahoning Ave. bridge trimmed, sidewalk accessible

The overgrown bushes and vines on the west side's Mahoning Avenue bridge have been trimmed, making the sidewalk accessible again.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The overgrown bushes and vines on the west side’s Mahoning Avenue bridge have been trimmed, making the sidewalk accessible again.

WKBN aired a story on Friday with resident’s complaining about the overgrown bushes on the bridge.

But it was cleared Saturday, as someone went to the bridge and cut down all the branches.

Jannie Grant, who spoke to WKBN Friday and uses the bridge every day in her motorized chair, contacted us Saturday and said she’s very grateful the problem was fixed.

Some residents say they can't use the sidewalk on the Mahoning Avenue bridge on the west side because of the overgrown bushes and vines.
Some residents say they can't use the sidewalk on the Mahoning Avenue bridge on the west side because of the overgrown bushes and vines.
Jannie Grant uses the bridge every day. She said it’s almost impassable for her in her motorized chair.

