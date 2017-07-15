Rescue Mission welcomes new director, plans new building project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley has plans to construct a new building across from the main entrance of Youngstown’s old South Field House.

Ground will break in 2019 and the building is expected to be completed in 2020.

Along with a new building, the Rescue Mission also has a new executive director, John Muckridge, who is replacing Jim Echement following his retirement.

Although Muckridge has recently taken the position, he is already helping with the new building campaign.

“We’re going to reassess what we’re doing with the building campaign. We are certain that we’re building a new building. We have in the past been looking at a $10 million project. It appears that the Lord has for us a $6 million project. So we’re working through the details on that and we’re close to getting that accomplished,” he said.

Muckridge is a graduate of McDonald High School and Youngstown State University. He’s grown up in the area and lives with his wife and three sons in Columbiana.

He’s worked at the Rescue Mission for five years, in different capacities.

“The plan from the executive director, as well as the board of directors, the past several years was to spend the past several years grooming me, teaching me the things I needed to know to step into the position when he chose to step out and start retirement,” Muckridge said.

He says the need for a new building is vital because the building is literally falling apart.

“We have bricks falling off, we have slate roof falling off [and] smashing car windshields. We have bathrooms, toilets, showers, plumbing pipe that are busted that we can’t fix because of asbestos issues. Without any doubt, the Lord has for us a new facility. So, we’re seeking him in his timing and moving forward,” he said.