Storm Team 27: Aurora Borealis could be seen from Ohio Sunday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Across the upper midwest, people could soon see the Auroa Borealis — which is more commonly known as the Northern Lights.

It’s predicted to occur Sunday night into early Monday morning. Experts say the best viewing hours will be from 11 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.

Last Thursday night, the sun ejected a solar flare. This space weather sends out a wave — or charged particles away from the Sun known as a coronal mass ejection.

As the wave gets closer to the earth, it will interact with magnetic field.

The space weather prediction center has issued a watch for likely G2 (moderate) geomagnetic storm conditions. All this means is high-latitude power systems may experience voltage issues.

For those us in the Valley, it means we could see the greenish tint of the lights. However, with scattered showers and storms forecasted, it will be difficult it see.

We are right on the edge of the southern most viewing area, but the cloud cover will make it almost impossible to see in the Valley.