Storm Team 27: Aurora Borealis could be seen from Ohio Sunday night

The Northern Lights may be visible to some residents of the Valley have to deal with showers and cloudy conditions

By Published:
Northern lights (Dan Smeiska/Danstormpics)
Northern lights (Dan Smeiska/Danstormpics)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Across the upper midwest, people could soon see the Auroa Borealis — which is more commonly known as the Northern Lights.

It’s predicted to occur Sunday night into early Monday morning. Experts say the best viewing hours will be from 11 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.

Last Thursday night, the sun ejected a solar flare. This space weather sends out a wave — or charged particles away from the Sun known as a coronal mass ejection.

As the wave gets closer to the earth, it will interact with magnetic field.

The space weather prediction center has issued a watch for likely G2 (moderate) geomagnetic storm conditions. All this means is high-latitude power systems may experience voltage issues.

For those us in the Valley, it means we could see the greenish tint of the lights. However, with scattered showers and storms forecasted, it will be difficult it see.

We are right on the edge of the southern most viewing area, but the cloud cover will make it almost impossible to see in the Valley.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s