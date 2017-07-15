Storm Team 27: Chance for storms Sunday night

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

For tonight we are going to be dry as the clouds to begin to decrease. Then tomorrow we will start the day off dry. Clouds will begin to build in late morning into the afternoon.

There is a slight chance for a shower during the day but we are expecting a thunderstorm as we get around dinner into the overnight hours.

And just because we haven’t had rain in a while more showers and storms return Monday. I know that was a bad joke but good news is that Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be nice!

THE FORECAST

Saturday night:  A few clouds.
Low:  59

Sunday: Mostly to Partly sunny. Chance for a evening shower or thunderstorm. (30% PM)
High: 83

Saturday night:  Mostly Cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
Low: 64

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High: 85  Low: 61

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High: 88  Low: 56

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High:  87  Low: 61

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High:  83  Low: 65

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  84  Low:  60

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s