Storm Team 27: Chance for storms Sunday night

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

For tonight we are going to be dry as the clouds to begin to decrease. Then tomorrow we will start the day off dry. Clouds will begin to build in late morning into the afternoon.

There is a slight chance for a shower during the day but we are expecting a thunderstorm as we get around dinner into the overnight hours.

And just because we haven’t had rain in a while more showers and storms return Monday. I know that was a bad joke but good news is that Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be nice!

THE FORECAST

Saturday night: A few clouds.

Low: 59

Sunday: Mostly to Partly sunny. Chance for a evening shower or thunderstorm. (30% PM)

High: 83

Saturday night: Mostly Cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

Low: 64

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 82

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 61

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 88 Low: 56

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 87 Low: 61

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 60