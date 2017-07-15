Undefeated Mill Creek Blue 9U bound for Regionals

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The 9U Mill Creek Blue Team is undefeated this season.

In fact, they haven’t lost a game in over 2 years…a perfect 36-0 and counting.

The boys are representing Ohio in Lexington, Kentucky next week. They’ll compete against teams from 8 different states with a chance to qualify for the Cal Ripken World Series.

“I think it’s gonna be closer,” said Lucas Kollar, a pitcher on the team. “We might lose one game or so. it’s going to be way harder than down here.”

“We did a lot of teamwork and there’s been a couple close games but we’ve all been in this together,” said Wiliam Petty, catcher.

“It’s just fun playing with all of them,” said shortstop Dominic Polovitch. “I hope we can keep going.”

“Win or lose our kids have come a long way and we’re ready to ball at Regionals in kentucky and we’ll give it our best shot,” said Derek Hennesey, team manager. “To truly see them compete at that level will be very fun and we’re ready.”

The tournament gets underway next Thursday in Kentucky. Due to the high costs of the trip the team is asking for donations for the players.

If you would like to help, please contact Derek Hennesey at this number: (337) 277-2113. Or at this email address: dhennesey@hilcorp.com.