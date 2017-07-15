William “Bill” Augustine Maddox, III Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – William “Bill” Augustine Maddox, III, 70, of Warren, entered into eternal life on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 5:40 a.m. at the Infant of Prague Manor, where he made his home, under the comforting care of hospice.

Bill was born on September 17, 1946 in Warren the son of the late William A. Jr. and Sarah E. “Sally” Quinlan Maddox and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1966 graduate of Leavittsburg High School, Bill enlisted into the United States Air Force on June 6, 1966 and served his country during the Vietnam War. Bill served his country abroad during the Vietnam War and received numerous medals and citations for his service to his country before being honorably discharged with the rank of staff sergeant on June 5, 1972.

For a short time, Bill drove school bus for the Southington and Warren City Local School Districts. He served as a Warren Township Trustee, where he also served on their Volunteer Fire Department as a fireman and EMT. Bill spent 33 years working as a lineman for Thomas Steel in Warren. He also worked for Niles Roll for ten years.

Bill was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren, where he was in charge of maintenance and upkeep of the church and the Infant of Prague Manor. Most recently, Bill was also a member of Morgandale Church of the Nazorean with his wife, Lois.

Bill was married on July 15, 1989 to his wife Sophie A. Klein and they were married for 24 years until her passing on January 8, 2014. He was married most recently on April 22, 2017 to the former Lois Bailey and she survives.

Besides his wife Lois, Bill is survived by his loving children Tracy (Todd) Hill of Elkridge, Maryland, William A. (Robin) Maddox IV of Austintown, Patty Maddox of Leavittsburg, Kelsey (Brian Forrest) Maddox of Cortland, Sarah (Brian) Rudd of Warren, Katie (Garvin Raines) Beadle of Garrettsville, Lisa Bailey of Warren and Dottie Bailey of Warren; 17 grandchildren Samantha, Alex, Jackie, Zoe, Ashlyn, Andrew, Rylee, William V., Brian Jr., Kailyn, Madison, Brittany, Breanna, Krissy, Alexis, Taylor and Ryan and seven great-grandchildren Alaina, Isabella, Joey, Mason, Aiden, Anita and Bella. Bill is also survived by a sister Sharyn A. Maddox of Niles.

Besides his parents and first wife Sophie, Bill was preceded in death by a sister Marilyn Socie.

Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and once more on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 727 E Market Street, Warren, where a Parastas Service will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in the funeral home.

A Divine Funeral Liturgy, with Father Simeon B. Sibenik presiding, will be offered at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017 in SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, preceded by a Panachida service to be recited at 10:20 a.m. in the funeral home prior in leaving for the church.

Burial will take place with full military honors rendered by the great men of the American Legion Post 540 Honor Guard in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-851

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Brzezinski family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691.



