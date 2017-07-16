2nd annual Walk Against Heroin in Warren centers around balloon release

Before the walk, volunteers will pass out balloons that signify loved ones who have lost their battle with heroin

Warren Walk Against Heroin

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – You’ve seen the stories and heard the effects of the heroin crisis that’s hitting the Valley. Today in Warren, people are taking a stand against it by putting on a Walk Against Heroin.

Warren’s second annual walk began at noon with a prayer. Free food, drinks and entertainment will be going on all day until about 10 p.m. in the downtown square area. The night will end with fireworks.

Recovery and life speakers will talk about their experiences and the dangers of heroin from noon until 3 p.m. The mayor, the walk’s sponsors and those in law enforcement will also speak. Resource tents will also be available.

The walk begins at 3 p.m. at the Warren Community Amphitheatre, when volunteers will pass out balloons that signify loved ones who have lost their battle with heroin. People can come out to support or they can walk with the balloons and carry their loved ones until the end, where they will be released into the air as a remembrance of their lives.

“It’s not just for the sick and suffering, it’s for the families that are touched with it, the kids that are affected on it — it’s a family event,” said Crystal, one of the walk’s organizers.

Organizers say last year’s event was successful, but this year they wanted to make some changes.

“This year we put together a committee so we could have more involvement with people in the community and bring unity about in the community,” said Regis, another organizer of the walk.

The organizers started planning each walk well in advance — they are already planning next year’s walk.

“It’s pretty awesome to see there is a solution to this epidemic we have going on,” Regis said.

Shirts will be on sale throughout the event. All of the proceeds will go back to the community.

