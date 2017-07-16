Alfred Angelo Bridal issues statement after closing last week

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Alfred Angelo Bridal issued a statement Sunday night after permanently closing all 60 stores nationwide — including its Boardman chain — with no advance notice on Thursday.
“Alfred Angelo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on July 14, 2017. As a result, all stores and wholesalers are closed. Margaret Smith was appointed Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee. If you wish to be contacted regarding your order status once information is available, please send an email to alfredangelo@mgstrustee.com. We will post additional information regarding the status of dresses on this web-site as it becomes available.
We apologize for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event. We appreciate your patience.”
The announcement last week left local brides who have dresses trapped inside Alfred Angelo Bridal in Boardman at a loss.
