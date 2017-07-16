Bruce Robert Torrence Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Bruce Robert Torrence, 55, passed away peacefully at 2:57 a.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Saint Joseph Health Center, following a short illness with abdominal cancer.

Bruce was born in Warren, Ohio on November 7, 1961, the son of Robert E. and Marjorie Ann (burns) Torrence and has lived in Niles and Girard all his life.

Bruce graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1980 and attended Youngstown State University.

He had a passion for science fiction especially Star Wars and Star Trek.

He honorably served in the United States Air Force from October 17, 1980 to October 16, 1964 and then served in the Army National Guard.

He was employed in the paint shop and maintenance departments at Indelex Aluminum Company, Girard until his disability retirement ten years ago.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Lisa Priester Torrence, whom he married on June 20, 1996; a son, Alexander Torrence at home; mother, Marjorie Ann Torrence of Niles; twin brother, Brian (Judy) Torrence of Howland Township; sister, Kathryn Stanley of Niles; sister-in-law, Karen Torrence of Niles as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Torrence, on October 14, 1997 and a brother, Thomas A. Torrence on January 20, 2001.

Funeral services will be held at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 with Steven Shook, pastor of the Church of God, officiating.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, July 22 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family request that material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Please visit www.holetonyuhasz.com to send online condolences to the Torrence family.



