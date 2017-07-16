Bruce Robert Torrence Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Bruce Robert Torrence, 55, passed away peacefully at 2:57 a.m., Sunday, July 16, 2017 at St. Joseph Health Center following a short illness with abdominal cancer.

Bruce was born in Warren, Ohio on November 7, 1961 the son of Robert E. and Marjorie Ann (Burns) Torrence and has lived in Niles and Girard all his life.

Bruce graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1980, attended Youngstown State University and had a passion for science fiction especially Star Wars and Star Trek.

He honorably served in the United States Air Force from October 17, 1980 to October 16, 1984 and then served in the Army National Guard.

He was employed in the paint shop and maintenance departments at Indalex Aluminum Company, Girard until his disability retirement ten years ago.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Lisa Priester Torrence whom he married June 20, 1996; a son, Alexander Torrence at home; mother, Marjorie Ann Torrence of Niles; twin brother, Brian (Judy) Torrence of Howland Township; sister, Kathryn Stanley of Niles; sister-in-law, Karen Torrence of Niles, several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Torrence on October 14, 1997 and a brother, Thomas A. Torrence, Sr. on January 20, 2001.

Funeral services will be held at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles, at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2017 with Steven Shook, pastor of the Church of God officiating.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, July 22 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the services at 1:00 p.m.

The family request that material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences.



