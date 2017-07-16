Canfield 12-year-old’s start 2-0 at state tournament

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s 12-year-old little league team won its first two games at the state tournament this weekend in Hamilton.

On Saturday, the Cardinals beat Avon 10-0. They then defeated Dover 4-1 on Sunday in a rematch of last year’s state title game.

AJ Havrilla led Canfield with two home runs and six RBIs on Saturday, while Jack Davis also had a hit and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Connor Miller, Jake Schneider, Jameson Beck and Davis combined on a no-hitter over four innings.

On Sunday, Havrilla paced the Cardinals with a home run and two RBIs and Ben Slanker notched a double and RBI. Slanker also pitched five innings of one-run ball, while Havrilla notched the save.

Canfield advances to play Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The state championship is set for Saturday.