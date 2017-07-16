Canfield 12-year-old’s start 2-0 at state tournament

The Cardinals beat Avon 10-0 on Saturday; They then defeated Dover 4-1 on Sunday

By Published: Updated:
Canfield's 12-year-old little league baseball team won its first two games at the state tournament this weekend in Hamilton.

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s 12-year-old little league team won its first two games at the state tournament this weekend in Hamilton.

On Saturday, the Cardinals beat Avon 10-0. They then defeated Dover 4-1 on Sunday in a rematch of last year’s state title game.

AJ Havrilla led Canfield with two home runs and six RBIs on Saturday, while Jack Davis also had a hit and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Connor Miller, Jake Schneider, Jameson Beck and Davis combined on a no-hitter over four innings.

On Sunday, Havrilla paced the Cardinals with a home run and two RBIs and Ben Slanker notched a double and RBI. Slanker also pitched five innings of one-run ball, while Havrilla notched the save.

Canfield advances to play Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The state championship is set for Saturday.

Canfield's 12-year-old little league baseball team won its first two games at the state tournament this weekend in Hamilton.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s