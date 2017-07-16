Cynthia M. Muennich Obituary

CANTON, Ohio (Formerly of Youngstown) – An hour of calling will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church in Youngstown concelebrated by Fr. John Jerek and Fr. James Lang, for Cynthia M. Muennich, 66, formerly of Youngstown, who passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.

Cynthia was born May 7, 1951 in Youngstown, a daughter of John M. and Katherine (Varso) Seman.

Cynthia worked as a personal secretary for Fr. James Lang for many years.

She loved to garden and volunteered for various activities at Canton Central Catholic High School.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughters, Maggie (Kurtis) Bockoven and Muffy (fiancé Bryan Stewart) Muennich, both of North Canton; as well as her sister, Shirley Evanlegista of Boardman; her niece, Lisa (Aaron) Evangelista-Dorozio; nephew, Mike (Eva) Evangelista; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John R. Seman.

The family has entrusted Cynthia’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the Muennich family condolences.



