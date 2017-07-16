Eva M. Riddle Obituary

HANOVERTON, Ohio – Eva M. Pollock Riddle, age 91, of Hanoverton, died at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at her home.

She was born on October 19, 1925 in Corry, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Frederick Henry and Lorena H. (Kinney) August.

Eva was a member of the Hanoverton Presbyterian Church and enjoyed crocheting.

Her first husband, Ernest R. Fluharty, whom she married on November 25, 1943, preceded her in death on January 9, 1945. Also preceding her in death was her second husband, Elmer Pollock, whom she married on December 28, 1946 and died on May 5, 1987. Her third husband, Edwin Riddle, whom she married on March 10, 1990 and died on October 4, 2010; a son, Elmer “Ike” Pollock and three brothers, George R., Alfred J. and Charles W. August also preceded her in death.

Survivors include four sons, Wesley (Carla) Pollock of North Jackson, Robert (Dottie) Pollock of Leetonia, John (Karen) Pollock of Hanoverton and Fred Pollock of Hanoverton; daughter-in-law, Sally Pollock of Salem; two stepchildren, Jean Ann (Bill) Hoff and Donald (Bonnie) Riddle; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor Tom Allmon, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to the Riddle family.



