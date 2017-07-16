Flora Marie Matyi Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Flora Marie Matyi, 93, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 16, 2017, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family.

Flora was born July 28, 1923, in Youngstown, to the late Burt and Hedwig Weber Cupples.

She was a lifelong resident of Youngstown and a 1941 graduate of East High School.

After high school, Flora worked as a bookkeeper for Star Bottling Company and briefly was a certified welder for Truscon Steel Company during World War II.

Flora married the love of her life, Frank G. Matyi on February 19, 1944. Together they shared 32 wonderful years of marriage and were blessed with 12 children before his passing on July 11, 1976.

Mrs. Matyi, a devout Catholic and lifelong supporter of the Franciscan and Salesian Missions, was actively involved with many organizations within the Catholic Church throughout her life. Flora was most recently a member of Holy Apostles Parish, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and was previously a member of Our Lady of Hungary Church and of St. Brendan Parish for many years.

Besides her husband, Frank, Flora was preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father in-law, Anna Fedor Bobovnyk and Steve “BoBo” Bobovnyk; a sister, Dolores McNutt; her son, Ronald T. Matyi; her granddaughter, Michelle Matyi and her grandson-in-law, Keith Waterbeck.

Flora’s family will always remember her as a wonderful homemaker with the patience of a saint. Flora’s greatest joys were Sunday family dinners; going on summer camping trips to Pymatuning and Lake Guilford and swimming at Walnut Beach on Lake Erie with her children while watching her late husband fish from the breakers. As her children grew, Flora would travel to visit them, flying as far as Hawaii, California, Louisiana and Florida.

Flora is survived by her brother, Burt Cupples of Florida; her children, Frank B. Matyi of Youngstown, Stephen (Shirley) Matyi of Youngstown, Bernadette (Alfonso) Roberts of Niles, Mary Ann Matyi of Willard, Donald (Dee) Matyi of Stow, Elaine Locketti of North Lima, Joanne (Ron) Dota of Youngstown, Joseph Matyi of Youngstown, Daniel (Tina) Matyi of Palm Coast, Florida, Marge (Fritz) Matyi-Fekete of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Alice (Scott) Carpenter of Canfield; 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 20, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:45 a.m., Friday, July 21, at the funeral home and will continue with a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on Covington Street in Youngstown.

Committal services will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Flora will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Flora’s family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 19 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.