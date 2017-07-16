Joan Marie Deming Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – There will be a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, July 20 at Holy Apostle Parish, St. Peter and Paul Church, 421 Covington Street, Youngstown for Joan Marie Deming, 77 of Canfield who died Sunday afternoon, July 16 at Hospice House of Poland.

Joan was born October 7, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Sophia (Melish) Haluska and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1957 and received her B.S. Degree in Education in 1961 from Youngstown University.

Joan was a first grade teacher for 37 years, starting her career at St. Nicholas School in Struthers and working the majority of her career at Lynn-Kirk Elementary School, retiring in 1996.

She was a member of the Ohio Education Society, the Mahoning Teacher’s Association, the Austintown Teacher’s Association and the National Education Association.

She was a member of the former Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church for over 60 years and had attended St. Michael Parish.

She enjoyed bowling, doing crafts, bingo and playing cards, especially playing 500 in a card club with her high school friends for over 60 years. Joan was also an avid reader and a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved spending time with her family, traveling and her trips to Las Vegas.

She leaves her husband of 54 years, Robert C. Deming, whom she married June 22, 1963; two sons, Robert “Darren” Deming of Youngstown and Daniel (Kimberly) Deming of Sandusky; two granddaughters, Renee’ Harris and Sarah Deming; two great-grandchildren, Elijah Harris and Kora Ann Harris. Joan also leaves her three sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Hagton of Columbus, Diane Hundorfean of Columbiana and Kathie Olmstead of Bremerton, Washington; two brothers, John (Christine) Haluska of Youngstown and David (Eleanor) Haluska of Columbiana.

Besides her parents, Joan was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Goske and a granddaughter, Emily Marie Deming.

Friends may call on Wednesday, July 19 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Home, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 18 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.