John Raymond “Bo” Tarkane Obituary

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Jon R. “Bo” Tarkane, 64, a lifetime resident of Howland Township, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Signature Health Care of Warren where he has been a resident for the past six years.

He was born November 18, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Raymond O. and Irene M. (Hermison) Tarkane.

Jon is survived by his sister, Linda Vannelli; niece, Lori Vannelli and cousins, Bud Hermison and Phyllis Stonestreet.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2017, at Howland Township Cemetery.

Interment will be in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland, Ohio.

Jon’s family would like to thank all of the staff and friends at Signature Health for the excellent care they have given Jon.

Material contributions can be made to TNR of Warren, P.O. Box 2477, Warren, Ohio 44484.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren.



