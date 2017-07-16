Mary Jean Getsy Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church with Father Mykhaylo Farynets officiating, for Mary Jean Getsy, 88, who passed away peacefully on Sunday July 16, 2017.

Jean was born May 26, 1929 in Loretta, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Robert and Madeline (Plunkett) Miller.

Jean was a devoted member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, where she worked in the Rectory for 15 years and helped make pirogies. She was also a member of the Greek Catholic Union Lodge 252.

Jean was a homemaker and a true matriarch of her family.

She was an avid bingo player and loved dancing and was a wonderful seamstress. She enjoyed baking, especially her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls at Easter and Christmas time. One of her greatest joys in life was spending time with her great-grandbabies.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children, George (Alma) Getsy, Diana (Tim Brannigan) Getsy Holiday and Debbie (Richard) Hornick; 14 grandchildren, Jamie, Jenn (Chuck), Erin (Donald), Bob, George, Jim, Angela (Chris), Joe, Dan, Nick, John, Catherine, Kyle and Jeff (Amanda); as well as 13 great-grandchildren; her brother, George Miller of Streetsboro and her half-siblings, Robert Miller and Robin Sevek, both of Carrolton, Ohio.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Getsy, whom she married July 15, 1950, and who passed away October 30, 2012 and her siblings, Gerald, Augustine, and Genevieve Miller and Ruth Hollern.

The Getsy family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 and again one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Interment will take place at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care of Jean during the last few weeks of her life.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to view the obituary and send the Getsy family condolences.



Order Flowers Here