Mosora anchors Hubbard’s defense in coach Hoffman’s 10th season

Related Coverage Hubbard dominates East behind four Morales TDs

2017 Hubbard Football Preview

Head Coach: Brian Hoffman, 10th season at Hubbard (87-28)

Last Season: 8-3 (5-1), T-1st place in AAC White Tier

Division: IV (Region 13)

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: .759 (88-28)

Playoff Appearances: 8

Playoff Record: 7-8

League Championships: 5 (2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016)

League Record: 40-10*

*-2007 Trumbull Athletic Conference; 2008-2016 All-American Conference

More:High School Football previews from other teams

2016 Results

Mooney 27 Eagles 9*

Eagles 41 East 8

Eagles 17 Poland 7

Struthers 20 Eagles 14

Eagles 48 Jefferson 21

Eagles 35 Niles 21

Howland 20 Eagles 0

Eagles 47 Lakeview 10

Eagles 51 Edgewood 13

Eagles 30 Girard 16

Eagles 20 Bay 20

*-Post-Season

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 28.4 (22nd in Area)

Total Offense: 321.4

Passing Offense: 38.4

Rushing Offense: 283.0

Scoring Defense: 14.8 (5th in Area)

…Hubbard has finished with a top-5 scoring defense among area teams in two of the past three seasons (2014: 13.7; 2016: 14.8).

2018 North East Eight Athletic League Lineup

Girard

Hubbard

Jefferson

Lakeview

Niles

Poland

South Range

Struthers

The Good News

Hubbard has had a long history of playing winning football. Just to put that statement into context, the Eagles have not suffered through a losing season in league play since 1994 (1-5). Hubbard returns a ton of talented players along the offensive side of the ball including two players who played quarterback last year in Shannon Slovesko and Davion Daniels, one of their top rushers (Tyrek Moorer), along with their two leading receivers (Daniels and Ray Minniti). Slovesko completed 49% of his passes early in the 2016 season (24-49) for 279 yards. Daniels completed 5 passes in two games for 60 yards and a touchdown. Daniels also rushed for 488 yards and scored 8 times on the ground. Davion also led the team with 8 catches (9.9 average). Morales ran for multiple scores in six games. Number 5 gained 1478 rushing yards while averaging 6.2 stripes per attempt and scoring 17 touchdowns. Moorer actually led the team in yards per carry average with 8.5 (104 attempts, 880 yards, 9 TDs). Minniti caught 7 balls for 82 yards (11.7 average). Also returning along both lines is three-year starter Hunter Meyer. On defense, junior linebacker Luke Mosora will be welcomed back with open arms as he led the Eagles in tackles with 142. Ryan Halavick will also be back in the fold after a 93-tackle season and 3 fumble recoveries.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – Pittsburgh USO, 7

Sept. 1 – at Girard, 7

Sept. 8 – at Edgewood, 7

Sept. 15 – Lakeview, 7

Sept. 22 – Howland, 7

Sept. 29 – at Niles, 7

Oct. 6 – Jefferson, 7

Oct. 13 – at Struthers, 7

Oct. 20 – Poland, 7

Oct. 27 – at East, 7

The Bad News

Returning Starters: Offense – 3; Defense – 3

The Eagles will miss key contributors along the offensive line (Wesley Best and Sal Pesce) and a number of players on the defensive unit such as David Hernandez, Dillon O’Hara, Joey Fisher, Mason Borawiec, and Andrew Cimmento along with Best and Pesce. Hernandez not only finished with 13 sacks last season, he also had 96 tackles and 2 interceptions. Over the past two seasons, Hernandez accumulated 184 stops. O’Hara also was a pivotal player on defense as closed out 2016 with 64 tackles and 3 1/2 quarterback takedowns. Fisher led the team in interceptions while Borawiec (47 tackles, 1 INT) and Pesce (45 tackles, 1 INT) had similar stats on defense. Cimmento and Best each had 3 sacks during their senior season. A player who may be overlooked in the grand scheme of things is punter Coin Burdette – who had a brilliant 2016 season as a senior. Burdette averaged 37.3 yards on his 35 punts. He pinned the opposition inside of the 20-yard line 9 times – which was more than 25% of the time he punted the football.

Key Number

The last time Hubbard failed to average 25-points or more during a season was when Bill Clinton was the President of the United States. In 2000, the Eagles averaged 19.8 points per game. Since then, the Eagles have compiled six 30-point seasons (2001, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012) and two 40-point campaigns (2013, 2014).

Featured Stat

Since 2008, Eagles who have ran for 1,000-yards or more during a single season:

2014: L.J. Scott – 2819

2013: L.J. Scott – 1867

2012: L.J. Scott – 1614

2016: Rafael Morales – 1478

2008: Andre Givens – 1272

2011: L.J. Scott – 1176

2013: George Hill – 1175

2014: George Hill – 1106

2015: Brandon Rios – 1027

2015: George Hill – 1006

Advertisement

ne