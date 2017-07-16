Mosora anchors Hubbard’s defense in coach Hoffman’s 10th season

2017 Hubbard Football Preview
Head Coach: Brian Hoffman, 10th season at Hubbard (87-28)
Last Season: 8-3 (5-1), T-1st place in AAC White Tier
Division: IV (Region 13)
Last 10 Years
Overall Winning Percentage: .759 (88-28)
Playoff Appearances: 8
Playoff Record: 7-8
League Championships: 5 (2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016)
League Record: 40-10*
*-2007 Trumbull Athletic Conference; 2008-2016 All-American Conference
2016 Results
Mooney 27 Eagles 9*
Eagles 41 East 8
Eagles 17 Poland 7
Struthers 20 Eagles 14
Eagles 48 Jefferson 21
Eagles 35 Niles 21
Howland 20 Eagles 0
Eagles 47 Lakeview 10
Eagles 51 Edgewood 13
Eagles 30 Girard 16
Eagles 20 Bay 20
*-Post-Season
2016 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 28.4 (22nd in Area)
Total Offense: 321.4
Passing Offense: 38.4
Rushing Offense: 283.0
Scoring Defense: 14.8 (5th in Area)
…Hubbard has finished with a top-5 scoring defense among area teams in two of the past three seasons (2014: 13.7; 2016: 14.8).
2018 North East Eight Athletic League Lineup
Girard
Hubbard
Jefferson
Lakeview
Niles
Poland
South Range
Struthers
The Good News
Hubbard has had a long history of playing winning football. Just to put that statement into context, the Eagles have not suffered through a losing season in league play since 1994 (1-5). Hubbard returns a ton of talented players along the offensive side of the ball including two players who played quarterback last year in Shannon Slovesko and Davion Daniels, one of their top rushers (Tyrek Moorer), along with their two leading receivers (Daniels and Ray Minniti). Slovesko completed 49% of his passes early in the 2016 season (24-49) for 279 yards. Daniels completed 5 passes in two games for 60 yards and a touchdown. Daniels also rushed for 488 yards and scored 8 times on the ground. Davion also led the team with 8 catches (9.9 average). Morales ran for multiple scores in six games. Number 5 gained 1478 rushing yards while averaging 6.2 stripes per attempt and scoring 17 touchdowns. Moorer actually led the team in yards per carry average with 8.5 (104 attempts, 880 yards, 9 TDs). Minniti caught 7 balls for 82 yards (11.7 average). Also returning along both lines is three-year starter Hunter Meyer. On defense, junior linebacker Luke Mosora will be welcomed back with open arms as he led the Eagles in tackles with 142. Ryan Halavick will also be back in the fold after a 93-tackle season and 3 fumble recoveries.
2017 Schedule
Aug. 25 – Pittsburgh USO, 7
Sept. 1 – at Girard, 7
Sept. 8 – at Edgewood, 7
Sept. 15 – Lakeview, 7
Sept. 22 – Howland, 7
Sept. 29 – at Niles, 7
Oct. 6 – Jefferson, 7
Oct. 13 – at Struthers, 7
Oct. 20 – Poland, 7
Oct. 27 – at East, 7
The Bad News
Returning Starters: Offense – 3; Defense – 3
The Eagles will miss key contributors along the offensive line (Wesley Best and Sal Pesce) and a number of players on the defensive unit such as David Hernandez, Dillon O’Hara, Joey Fisher, Mason Borawiec, and Andrew Cimmento along with Best and Pesce. Hernandez not only finished with 13 sacks last season, he also had 96 tackles and 2 interceptions. Over the past two seasons, Hernandez accumulated 184 stops. O’Hara also was a pivotal player on defense as closed out 2016 with 64 tackles and 3 1/2 quarterback takedowns. Fisher led the team in interceptions while Borawiec (47 tackles, 1 INT) and Pesce (45 tackles, 1 INT) had similar stats on defense. Cimmento and Best each had 3 sacks during their senior season. A player who may be overlooked in the grand scheme of things is punter Coin Burdette – who had a brilliant 2016 season as a senior. Burdette averaged 37.3 yards on his 35 punts. He pinned the opposition inside of the 20-yard line 9 times – which was more than 25% of the time he punted the football.
Key Number
The last time Hubbard failed to average 25-points or more during a season was when Bill Clinton was the President of the United States. In 2000, the Eagles averaged 19.8 points per game. Since then, the Eagles have compiled six 30-point seasons (2001, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012) and two 40-point campaigns (2013, 2014).
Featured Stat
Since 2008, Eagles who have ran for 1,000-yards or more during a single season:
2014: L.J. Scott – 2819
2013: L.J. Scott – 1867
2012: L.J. Scott – 1614
2016: Rafael Morales – 1478
2008: Andre Givens – 1272
2011: L.J. Scott – 1176
2013: George Hill – 1175
2014: George Hill – 1106
2015: Brandon Rios – 1027
2015: George Hill – 1006
