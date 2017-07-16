8-vehicle crash causes I-76 Eastbound lanes to close

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – The I-76 Eastbound lanes in North Jackson are closed after a multi-vehicle accident Sunday evening, Canfield OSP says. It appears eight vehicles were involved in the crash
The accident happened at I-76 and Bailey Road.
Crews are on scene now.
Trumbull County dispatch said two people are in critical condition and have been taken to the hospital.
I-76/Bailey Road crash
WKBN is on scene covering the crash. Check back here for updates as they become available and watch WKBN First News at 10 and 11 for the latest.
.