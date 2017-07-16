8-vehicle crash causes I-76 Eastbound lanes to close

The accident happened at I-76 and Bailey Road; WKBN is on scene now

The I-76 Eastbound lanes in North Jackson are closed after a multi-vehicle accident Sunday evening, Canfield OSP says.

The accident happened at I-76 and Bailey Road.

Crews are on scene now.

Trumbull County dispatch said two people are in critical condition and have been taken to the hospital.

WKBN is on scene covering the crash.

