Ohio Edison: Power outage in Youngstown caused by animal

Just after noon Sunday, parts of downtown Youngstown lost power for nearly an hour

By Published:
Power Outage Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just after noon Sunday, parts of downtown Youngstown lost power. Officials say the outage was caused by an animal in the substation.

Much of Youngstown State was affected, as well as the Youngstown Police Department. Hot Head Burritos and Pressed Coffee Shop on Lincoln Street both say they also lost electricity. Some streetlights were out.

All power returned around 12:45 p.m.

Ohio Edison said at the height of the outage, nearly 300 homes or businesses lost power.

They also said that outage was caused by an animal in the substation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s