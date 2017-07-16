Police: 2 men overdose at Howland gas station with 5-year-old in van

It happened Saturday night at the GetGo on Cortland Road; The 5-year-old boy was later taken by his grandparents

By Published: Updated:
Generic police

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men overdosed in a Howland gas station parking lot Saturday night  with a five-year-old in the car.

It happened at the GetGo on Cortland Road.

The dispatch call summary from Howland Township Police says someone pumping gas called police at 9:39 p.m. reporting two people overdosed in a black van.

Officers arrived on the scene, and by 9:56 p.m., both men — who police say are in their 20’s — were revived and on the way to the hospital.

There was a five-year-old boy in the van with them.

The child’s grandparents were called and took the boy around 11:30 p.m.

There are no arrests for the incident listed on Trumbull County’s inmate website.

WKBN will continue to look into this story. Check back here for updates as they become available.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s