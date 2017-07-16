Police: Motorcycle crash in Hubbard sends two to hospital

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Orchard Avenue and Youngstown Hubbard Road

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Hubbard Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Orchard Avenue and Youngstown Hubbard Road.

Police say the motorcycle was driven by a male wearing no helmet. He had a female passenger with him, who was wearing a helmet.

Both were transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. There is no word yet on their conditions

A car was also involved in the accident. No one was injured.

Hubbard fire and police both responded.

The road is shutdown.

OSP is investigating the incident.

