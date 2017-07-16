Robert Eugene Stewart Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Robert Eugene Stewart, 72, of Campbell, passed away Sunday morning, July 16, 2017, following a brief illness, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born July 19, 1944 in Ashtabula, the son of Robert and Katherine (Bohl) Stewart.

Robert grew up in Lordstown where he was a 1964 graduate of Lordstown High School.

His passion in life was taking care of people and his baseball card collection that he’d been adding to since he was a young boy.

Robert will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Roberta L. (Bobbi) Hargrave, of Lordstown. He also leaves behind his nephews, Alfred J. Hargrave, of Lordstown, David A. Hargrave, of Liberty and Gilbert J. Hargrave, of Niles and nieces, Deborah A. Bruno, of Niles and Benitta J. (Joe Bob) Farley, of Newton Falls. He will also be missed by a multitude of cousins, great-nieces and nephews and friends from the Warren and Youngstown areas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a stepsister, Betty (Vanwey) Mahovitz.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for this proud man are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, PO Box 430, Youngstown, OH 44501, or online at http://www.rescuemissionmv.org.



