Robert S. Beatty Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Robert S. Beatty, 76, of 69 Tanner Road, Greenville (West Salem Twp.), Pennsylvania, passed away following cardiac arrest, on Sunday evening, July 16, 2017 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on May 1, 1941, a son to the late George “Ed” and Virginia (James) Beatty.

Bob attended Meadville and Greenville schools and in 1985, became a licensed minister through the West Penn Conference of the United Church of Christ. He volunteered his ministerial services at St. Paul’s and the local hospitals as well as conducted a handful of weddings and funerals for family and friends.

He worked at the former Greenville Steel Car as a heat treater.

He was a member of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon and elder and served on many committees.

He was a member of the Greenville Elks Lodge and enjoyed gardening, hunting, watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife at home, Joan D. (Stoyer) Beatty. They were married on February 1, 1958. Also surviving are a son, William Beatty and his wife, Lynn, of Greenville; five grandchildren, Michelle Aldrich and her husband, Eric, Nicholle Beatty and her companion, Chris Marks, Lindsey Gaggini, Alexis Beatty and Alexander Beatty; three great-grandchildren, Isbel Aldrich, Aubrey Aldrich, and Gracelynn McNulty; a brother, James Beatty and his wife, Mary Lynn, of Greenville and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brian Beatty and a sister, Kathleen Sorber.

Visitation will be private.

Committal service and burial will also be private, at Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville.

A memorial service will be held at Zions Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main St., Greenville, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22 with Rev. June Boutwell, interim pastor of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Zions Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main St. Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125, or the American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run Youngstown, Ohio 44514.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at http://www.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.



