MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – A section of Route 19 is closed because wires are blocking the road.

The area is just north of Mercer County, between Tait and Magner roads.

Penn Power is expecting the area to reopen between seven and 10 hours from 9 a.m. this morning.

WKBN is working to get more information about why the wires came down and a more exact time of when the area will reopen.