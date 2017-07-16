Shirley Porter Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Shirley Porter, age 85, passed away peacefully from this life while at her home Sunday evening, July 16, 2017 surrounded by her daughter and grandson.

Shirley was born December 8, 1931 to the late Neil and Mildred Erickson and was the second of the ten Erickson children.

Shirley was a lifelong area resident who devoted her life to God and family; she enjoyed spending her last days watching birds from her back porch.

Besides her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas “Whitey” Porter; her son, Michael Porter and great-grandson, Mason.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Genny Garcia with whom she resided, Jackie Gregory and Vicki (Chad) Mottice. She will be deeply missed by her devoted grandson, Jacob Garcia and his fianceé, Stephanie Kelecava who spent many hours sitting and talking with “grandma” on her back porch. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, John (Kara) Gregory, Nichole (Rich) Whitt and Melissa (Jolan) Terrell who brought much joy to their grandmother’s last days. She also leaves eight great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Noon – 1:00 p.m., Friday July 21 at the Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate the funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

Interment in Southington Reformed Cemetery.

