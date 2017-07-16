Storm Team 27: Chance for storms tonight

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast thunderstorm lightning

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight there is a chance for showers and storms. That chance will stick around for the start of our work week. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s.

On Tuesday the better weather returns with highs in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST

Tonight:  Mostly Cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
Low:  64

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High:  82

Monday night: Mostly clear
Low:  61

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High:  85

Wednesday:  Partly to mostly sunny.
High:  87  Low: 59

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High:  85  Low: 63

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High:  84  Low: 64

Saturday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High:  85  Low:  66

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High:  87  Low:  63

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s