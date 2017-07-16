Storm Team 27: Chance for storms tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight there is a chance for showers and storms. That chance will stick around for the start of our work week. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s.

On Tuesday the better weather returns with highs in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

Low: 64

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 82

Monday night: Mostly clear

Low: 61

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 85

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 87 Low: 59

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 63

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 64

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 85 Low: 66

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 87 Low: 63