Storm Team 27: Rain chances return tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Expect more sunshine today as we head into the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will be back to the lower 80s this afternoon. There’s the small risk for an isolated shower or t-storm late afternoon toward evening. A better risk for showers and thunderstorms will return overnight into Monday morning.

The chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will linger on Monday with better and drier weather returning by Tuesday.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly to partly sunny. Chance for an evening shower or thunderstorm. (20% PM)
High: 83

Tonight:  Mostly Cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
Low: 63

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 85  Low: 61

Wednesday:  Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 87  Low: 59

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High:  87  Low: 64

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High:  84  Low: 66

Saturday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High:  85  Low:  63

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High:  82  Low:  64

