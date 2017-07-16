Trumbull Sheriff’s Office alerts for missing Farmington Twp. teen

The alert is for Isabyl Rebekah Royer; She's 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes

FARMINGTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office has put out an alert for a missing juvenile from Farmington Twp. in Trumbull County.

They sent the alert at 4:30 p.m. Sunday for Isabyl Rebekah Royer. She’s 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say she walked away from her Farmington Twp. home and hasn’t returned. She was last seen wearing a maroon and gray shirt and black paints, carrying a black bag.

Contact the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office with any information at 330-675-2730.

