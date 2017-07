WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was shot in the foot Sunday night in the front yard of a Warren home.

According to dispatch call summary from Warren Police, the shooting happened at 8:48 p.m. at a Burton Street SE home.

Police say a man was shot in the foot and was bleeding badly. He was then seen limping down the street.

Police say four shots were fired.

The victim told police he didn’t see the shooter, but a Black Blazer left the area at high speed toward Niles Road following the shots.