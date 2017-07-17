Andrew Raiti Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Andrew Raiti, 90, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 17, 2017 at home in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Andrew was born on January 23, 1927, a son to John and Sophia (Bedzila) Raiti in Youngstown, Pennsylvania.

He attended Sharpsville High School.

Andrew was a veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. He served aboard the USS Leyte and the USS Coral Sea in maintenance of the Corsair aircraft.

Andrew worked for Greenville Steel Care and as a painter for General American.

On December 30, 1950, he married his wife, Dolores M. Shields, who survives at home.

He was a member of St. Michaels Byzantine Catholic Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Andrew was involved and enjoyed sprint car racing at local tracks. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Andrew is survived by his loving wife, Dolores Raiti; daughter, Patricia A. (Dale) Johnson of Transfer, Pennsylvania; son, Andrew James Raiti, Jr. of Greenville, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Raiti; mother, Sophia Raiti; brothers, Chuck, Mike, John, George and Frank and sisters, Mary, Ann and Sophie.

Friends may call on Wednesday, July 19 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

A Panachida prayer service will be held on Thursday, July 20 at 1:15 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home.

Funeral divine liturgy will be held on Thursday, July 20 on 1:30 p.m. in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with Father Kevin Marks, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Please visit www.donaldsonmohney.com to send online condolences to the Raiti family.



